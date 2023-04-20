They got the wrong Barbie: FB page changes caption of JakBie couple photo

JakBie as… Barbie Imperial and Jak Roberto?

A Facebook page changed its caption of two celebrities spotted hanging out at the 2023 Clark Aurora Music Festival over the weekend after falsely tagging another actress.

The page of the Clark Aurora Music Festival on April 16, Sunday, shared a photo of celebrity couple Barbie Forteza and her beau of six years, Jak, enjoying the Pampanga-based music fest.

A man in a black shirt could also be spotted beside Jak.

“Spotted at #clarkaurorafest2023 Barbie Imperial and Jak Roberto,” the page of the music fest initially wrote with a heart-eyed emoji. It also tagged the respective Facebook pages of the actors.

Five minutes later, the post was edited to identify the girl who Jak was with correctly.

“Spotted at #clarkaurorafest2023 Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto,” it now said with the same emoji.

The blunder, despite only publicly appearing for less than ten minutes, caught some Filipinos’ attention online.

“Forteza po,” a Facebook user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Forteza po, hehe,” another online user commented.

“Barbie Forteza kasi, lol,” wrote a different Pinoy with a laughing emoji.

“JOKE BA ITO? HHAAHAHHAHA,” exclaimed another Facebook user.

Barbie Forteza and Barbie Imperial both have fair skins, although the latter is taller in physical stature.

Imperial also sports brownish-colored hair, while Forteza has hers in natural black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE IMPERIAL (@msbarbieimperial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie Forteza (@barbaraforteza)

As of January 2023, reports said that Imperial is not dating anyone.

Meanwhile, Forteza is in a six-year relationship with Jak.

The Clark Aurora Music Festival is considered the biggest music fest in the country which gathers different OPM artists and bands — from the rising stars to the legendaries — to a two-day event of music and merriment.

It is also known for pulling up colorful displays of massive hot air balloons that light up Clark Global City‘s skyline as revelers soak live music from talented acts.