Musical film aiming to plant a thousand forests premieres on Arbor Day

A musical film, which aims to educate people on the effects of climate change and the role of forestry in environmental protection and national development, premiered in Quezon City on Tuesday, coinciding with Arbor Day.

According to Britannica, Arbor Day is holiday observed in many countries by planting trees.

‘A Thousand Forests’

“A Thousand Forests,” produced by ISyoot Multimedia Production Company in partnership with College of Forestry and Natural Resources of UP Los Baños (UPLB-CFNR), is a musical film with the goal of educating the youth on the vital role of forests in addressing the climate crisis.

It also promotes several key messages, including the global call to limit the warming of the planet, the goal to cut emissions of the Philippines by 70% in 2023, the involvement of Filipinos in tree-planting activities as mandated by Arbor Law, the critical role of trees in capturing carbon to reduce global temperatures, and a call to action to reduce carbon footprints through lifestyle changes.

The movie features eight original songs written and composed by Jenie Chan and is directed by Hanz Florentino, who also worked on the multi-awarded Kapamilya ecotourism program “G Diaries.”

It stars Santino Juan Santiago, Dennah Bautista, Ramjean Entera, James Mavie Estrella and Venice Bismonte.

Among the cast members include actors Dominic Ochoa, Chai Fonacier, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Cai Cortez, Qhlouey Moreno, Prince España, Butchoy Ubaldo, Rolando Inocencio, Aileen Sahibod, Cath Salazar and Leslie Lina.

The film is dedicated to the late philanthropist and former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

The premiere is part of a massive multi-sectoral program and nationwide initiative to create a collaborative and impactful greening program in the country. It was designed by UPLB-CFNR, supported by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and co-founded by I Syoot.

The initiative was launched on Earth Day last April and aims to plant two million hectares of forests by 2050.

“A Thousand Forests” is now showing cinemas nationwide.