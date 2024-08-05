Olympics: What’s happening on Day 10 of Paris Games on Monday

The Olympic Games are past the halfway point, with the swimming, tennis, archery, fencing and road cycling all drawing to a close on an action-packed Sunday in Paris.

A host of events kick off on Monday, though, including synchronized swimming, track cycling, climbing and wrestling.

Twenty Olympic champions will be crowned in sports with the final medals being awarded in artistic gymnastics, 3×3 basketball, badminton, canoe slalom, shooting, surfing and triathlon.

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH BILES IN ACTION

Artistic gymnastics marks its final day with the spotlight on two women’s events – the balance beam and floor exercise finals featuring American Simone Biles.

Already the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles will be looking to grab two more golds in what would be a clean sweep for all five of her competitions in Paris.

The men’s finals will take place in parallel bars and horizontal bar.

HASSAN OUT ON TRACK FOR WOMEN’S 5,000 METRES

The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan defends her Olympic title in the 5,000 meters final, part of an audacious and grueling Paris schedule that also includes the 10,000 and the marathon later in the program.

The world record is always under threat when Armand Duplantis steps into an arena and fans will hope to watch the Swedish Olympic champion pole vaulter make history again in the men’s final.

Valarie Allman will be the highlight in women’s discus, as she goes for a second straight Olympic gold after frustrating bronze and silver finishes at the 2022 and 2023 worlds respectively.

MEN AND WOMEN SINGLES MEDALS IN BADMINTON

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s number one, who came into the Olympics under pressure with an injury, squares off against China’s He Bingjiao for singles gold.

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn will aim to win his country’s first Olympic medal in badminton when he takes on reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles.

TRACK CYCLING STARTS

The track cycling program begins at St Quentin velodrome with one medal at stake on the opening day, the women’s team sprint in which Britain will be one of the favorites for gold.

DINGHY SAILORS TAKE CENTRE STAGE

Dinghy sailors are in action, with Dutchwoman Marit Bouwmeester on form in her attempt to overtake Britain’s Hannah Mills as the most successful female Olympic sailor ever, while Matt Wearn is demonstrating he means business for Australia in the men’s event.

Both could make it through to the double points medal race on Tuesday already knowing they have secured gold.

TRIATHLON MIXED RELAY DIVES INTO SEINE

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand, who won gold in the individual triathlon on Wednesday, will dive into the Seine again for the mixed relay that gets under way at 8 a.m. local time.

Beaugrand and three teammates will try to take the crown off Britain, defending champions in the event.

Leo Bergere, who won bronze for France in the men’s race, has made no secret of the team’s ambition but Britain’s chances look good, with gold medallist Alex Yee set to kick off the relay and bronze medallist Beth Potter rounding it out.

Seventeen teams of four will battle for the medals, with each athlete completing a 300 metres swim in the river, 5.8 km on the bike and a 1.8 km run.

GOLDEN DAY AT 3×3 BASKETBALL

Reigning champions the United States, Spain, Germany and Canada battle for a medal in the women’s 3×3 basketball tournament, with the semi-finals and final also scheduled for Monday.

Latvia’s Karlis Lasmanis and Nauris Miezis, who locked up a direct spot in the last four, will be looking to retain their Olympic title in the men’s competition.

FIRST-EVER MEDALS IN KAYAK CROSS

Britain’s Joe Clarke and Kimberley Cook are the paddlers to beat as the first-ever medals in kayak cross will be handed out at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, with the quarter-finals, semis and finals all taking place on Monday.

MEN IN SEMI-FINAL FOOTBALL ACTION

The men’s football semi-finals take place, with Morocco facing Spain in Marseille and France taking on Egypt in Lyon, with the hosts aiming to extend their quest for their first Olympic title in 40 years.

FINAL SHOTS FIRED IN SHOOTING

Twice medalist Li Yuehong of China will be gunning for his maiden Olympic gold, but local favorite Jean Quiquampoix’s title defense in the 25 meters rapid fire pistol is over after the Frenchman failed to make the final in his home Games.

The shooting events of the Paris Olympics will conclude with the skeet mixed team event later on Monday.

—Reporting by Simon Jennings in Paris; Editing by Ken Ferris