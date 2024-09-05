‘Filipinos can achieve greatness’: Carlos Yulo’s win celebrated with another P5-M gift

After gymnast Carlos Yulo‘s successful two-gold-medal win at the Olympics, digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. proclaimed its commitment to supporting every Filipino athlete toward the same success.

Together with its popular sports betting app Arena Plus, the entertainment company held an “Astig Ka, Carlos!” press conference last Saturday, August 31 to honor Yulo’s remarkable dedication, talent, and hard work — inspiring Pinoys that they can achieve greatness.

“Carlos’ success is a powerful reminder that with dedication, hard work, and the right support, Filipinos can achieve greatness. At DigiPlus, we are deeply committed to empowering not just Carlos but other aspiring athletes who strive to make their dreams a reality,” Eusebio Tanco, chairman of the company, said.

The company also presented the two-time Olympic gold medalist a P5 million cash reward and a plaque of appreciation as symbols of gratitude for the honor he brought to the country.

It also announced the renewal of Yulo’s contact with Arena Plus, reflecting their continued support for the athlete as he moves forward in his athletic career.

“DigiPlus is immensely proud to support champions like Carlos, whose relentless pursuit of excellence embodies the spirit of the Filipino people,” it said.

Yulo thanked the entertainment company for recognizing his perseverance, dedication, and encouragement to Filipino athletes like him.

“Success does not come overnight–it is made possible with the support of those who believe in you. I’m honored to have incredible partners by my side as we chase dreams for the Philippines,” he said.

Tanco underscored the importance of having a solid foundation for Filipino athletes to guide and motivate them to reach their dreams and full potential.

“Carlos’ victories at the Paris Olympics are not just personal triumphs; they are a beacon of hope and possibility for every aspiring Filipino athlete dreaming of making their mark on the world stage,” he said.

The Olympian made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning gold in both the men’s floor exercise and men’s vault finals, becoming the first Filipino male to win a gold medal and the first to secure two in a single Olympic Games.

Yulo is receiving over P100 million in gifts and cash incentives in addition to the reward from DigiPlus.

READ: Pledges, perks: What Carlos Yulo will take home apart from Olympic gold medals

Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, guarantees P10 million for athletes who win a gold medal in international competitions.

The Philippine Olympic Committee also awarded him a house and lot in Tagaytay City, while Philippine Airlines granted him 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life.

Several private companies and individuals also pledged rewards, including cash from tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan, a three-bedroom property from Megaworld, and brand-new Toyota and Cherry Tiggo SUVs.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Internal Revenue announced on August 25 that Yulo will be exempt from taxes on the millions of incentives he received (money and property).