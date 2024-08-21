Ready, set, click: Beauty brand celebrates 4th anniversary with giveaway

Calling all skincare buddies! Do you want win prizes while achieving a glowing skin?

A Singapore-based beauty brand is celebrating its anniversary with a social media giveaway.

Dewha Skin has been in the industry, helping its loyal skinimalists achieve a flawless complexion, enhancing their skin texture and luminosity, and boosting customers’ confidence for four years now.

To thank its loyal patrons, the brand announced that it is giving them a chance to win exclusive prizes through its Switch.Glow.Win giveaway.

In a Facebook reel, the skincare-cosmetic brand, shared the prizes mechanics to its #SwitchToDewha social media challenge.

Here are the prizes for grabs:

One winner will enjoy a trip for two to South Korea for 5 days and 4 nights

One will win two roundtrip tickets to Taiwan

One will win two roundtrip tickets to Thailand

One will win two roundtrip tickets to Hong Kong

One will win two roundtrip tickets to Boracay

One will win two roundtrip tickets to Siargao

Ten winners will receive a year’s supply of rice

Beyond these prizes, all contestants who will join in the fun will receive P500 cashback as a thank-you gift from Dewha.

Those who wish to join the online contest must upload a video or photo of themselves on either Instagram or TikTok and creatively explain your switch to using Dewha products and flex its state-of-the-art skincare and makeup products.

To qualify, participants must follow the brand’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and also sign up for its VIP Rewards Program.

The top 500 contestants with the highest online engagement will qualify for a draw and be among the lucky winners who can have a summer trip to an international or domestic destination or win a one-year-supply of premium rice, considering Philippines’ love for rice.

The campaign started last August 8 and will run until September 30.

Early this year, the Singapore beauty brand named beauty content creator Michelle Dy as its ambassador.

READ: Empowered morena: Michelle Dy bares fave skincare for skin regeneration