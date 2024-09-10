Aseana City’s outdoor complex is the newest adult sports playground

A brand-new outdoor sports complex has opened in the south of Metro Manila.

Offering a variety of sports facilities, Bounce at Parqal is the latest addition to Parqal Mall’s growing development, located in Aseana City, Parañaque City.

The new development features two multi-purpose courts, ideal for pickleball, volleyball, basketball, or football. Visitors can get to choose their game.

The star of the sports venue is the full-sized football pitch, measuring 2,213 square meters, which can host both 9v9 and 5v5 matches. There’s also a FIBA-standard basketball court.

Parqal said the football pitch is currently home to young athletes training under the

Azkals Development Academy, founded by former Bundesliga player coach Stephan Schröck.

Opened to the public last July 22, sports enthusiasts can easily book a game through its online portal on www.bounceatparqal.com.

Parqal, short for “Park” and “Kalye” (Filipino for street), is a mixed-use development with nine floors. The first two floors are for shopping and dining, while the third and fourth are office spaces.

Since the mall first opened in September 2023, Parqal’s five-hectare space has featured open areas with plenty of greenery and now public sports courts. This new facility strengthens its role as the city’s hub for living, working and playing.

Bounce at Parqal, on the other hand, “promotes a stronger sense of community in Aseana City through sports.”