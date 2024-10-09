New eats: What to expect at Korean pizzeria Eat Pizza’s first Manila branch

Annyeong and Mabuhay, Philippines!

From South Korea, the original 10-inch pizza chain, Eat Pizza, finally opened its inaugural branch in the country, serving uniquely shaped and flavored pizzas.

Aiming to change the traditional way of enjoying ordinary circular pizzas meant for sharing, this pizzeria envisions a new experience where you can savor a rectangular pizza designed for solo dining.

“I wanted to change or revolutionize the way we eat pizza…[because it] has always been that round pizza, triangle, you have to buy the whole eight,” Alexander Scott Tan said in an interview with Interaksyon. He is the managing director of Scotland Food Bank, the distributor of EatPizza and Bonchon Philippines.

“So, you can have your pizza. It’s very easy to eat, very easy to store, and very valuable, and it’s parang busog ka when you eat slide,” he added.

What to expect

The 10-inch pizza is packaged in a rectangular box designed for convenience, featuring a slide mechanism where there is “a slide of pizza for everywant.”

“[We] do not only offer Korean flavors you love on a pizza, but the serving size is unique as well. Whether you are a solo diner craving pizza or just as a way so that everyone gets to order the flavor that they want, [we] offer an out of the ordinary pizza experience in every slide for everyone,” Tan said.

The branch will offer 10 flavors, ranging from classic to those with a Korean twist, ideal for group gatherings or solo indulgence, allowing everyone to choose their preferred flavors.

Here are the flavors and price range:

Classic Cheese (P99 or P119)

Sweet Milk (P99 or P119)

Aloha (P129 or P149)

Pepperoni (P129 or P149)

Sweet Corn Cheese (P129 or P149)

Sweet Potato (P129 or P149)

Beef Bulgogi (P179 or P189)

Hot & Spicy Beef Bulgogi (P179 or P189)

Korean Sausage (P179 or P189)

Samgyeopsal (P179 or P189)

Eat Pizza also offers five sides: sweet potato corn cheese, sweet and spicy corn cheese, tteokbokki with cheese, spaghetti and carbonara, all priced between P129 and P139.

In addition to these offerings, Tan mentioned that customers should look out in the coming months for more flavors, sides and toppings specifically designed to cater to Filipino taste buds and culture.

“[W]e have a lot in line already that we will showcase in the next few weeks to a month. And the good thing is that EatPizza Korea gave us the liberty to develop our own and localize,” he told Interaksyon.

The managing director expressed hope that this launch will allow Filipinos to experience the creativity of Korean cuisine and discover new ways to enjoy pizza.

The South Korean pizzeria was launched in 2021 and currently has more than 100 branches in South Korea. It has recently expanded in Singapore, with plans to open branches in Thailand and Taiwan.

With a branch now in the Philippines, Tan hinted at plans for further expansion of the pizza chain to other parts of the country.

“We’re ready to really let Philippines try to EatPizza as fast as possible,” he said.