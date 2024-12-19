WATCH: Premium spirits launched in the Philippines

Distilleries company Brown-Forman formally introduced its line of premium spirits to the Philippines last December 5.

It showcased The Glendronach, Tequila Herradura and El Jimador in a launch held at Southbank Cafe + Lounge in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

This event follows successful product launches in Singapore and Malaysia.

During the launch, Stuart Fear, Keeper of the Quaich and Brown-Forman’s regional brand ambassador for Asia led the spirits tasting.

Attendees explored the history and production of the company’s scotches and tequilas, beginning with The Glendronach’s sherry cask single malt and continuing with el Jimador Blanco and Reposado, Tequila Herradura Reposado and Añejo.

Other highlights included Glenglassaugh 47 years old, Benriach 30 years old, and The Glendronach Single Cask 29 years old.



Fear noted the growing popularity of tequila among younger Filipino drinkers, highlighting el Jimador and Tequila Herradura as premium 100% Blue Agave Tequila options for diverse tastes.

“Everyone knows the increasing popularity of tequila among younger LDA (Legal Drinking Age) drinkers here in the Philippines, and at Brown-Forman, we are fortunate to have el Jimador and Tequila Herradura in our portfolio to offer to the market,” he said.

Brown-Forman’s products will soon be available in select liquor shops and supermarkets across the Philippines.

With over 150 years of experience, the company produces well-known brands like Jack Daniel’s, Diplomático Rum, and Gin Mare, distributed in more than 170 countries.