Uma Nota Manila and Neon Pigeon team up for a flavor-packed experience

Dining at Uma Nota Manila is nothing short of an experience.

Beyond its mouth-watering Brazilian-Japanese fusion dishes, the restaurant and bar served moments that left diners with stories to savor long after the last bite.

In collaboration with Singapore’s Neon Pigeon, a modern urban izakaya, Uma Nota Manila curated a limited-time multi-course dining experience paired with signature cocktails for January 22 and 23.

From the outside, the restaurant’s unassuming facade sparks curiosity, drawing you in. Stepping through the door, you’re greeted by a corridor bathed in the soft golden glow from wall lamps, inviting you further into the space.

Guided to your table, you descend a spiral staircase that offers a sweeping view of the space. The striking centerpiece — an uprooted tree suspended from the ceiling — immediately captures your attention.

At the bar, the bartender crafts cocktails that tell a story through their unique components. Take, for example, the spray of coconut-whey-peanut concoction as garnish — a creative touch that elevates their gin-based Singapo-Riesling. These were the other cocktails served, all priced at P600:

Japanese Loafer: Don Julio Blanco, Midori, yuzu ume, lemon, egg white

Singapo-Riesling: Tanqueray No.10, curaçao, riesling, cherry, pineapple, and a coconut-whey-peanut aerosol

Banana Republic: Butter-washed Johnnie Walker Black, smoked miso caramel, banana water, bitters

Pornstar Martiki: Zacapa 23, vanilla, clarified passion fruit, falernum, Moët & Chandon Brut NV served with a cheeky shot of sake

Meanwhile, at the table, servers demonstrate an expert knowledge of the menu. They are fluent in every ingredient — from its source to its journey in the kitchen, all the way to your plate. The entire experience feels like a well-rehearsed performance designed to delight all five senses.

To prepare your taste buds, the first course featured Tokyo Hummus, an edamame-based spread served with crispy curry chips for dipping.

It was paired with Coffee-Cured Hamachi, accompanied by watercress miso, wasabi yogurt, pomelo and pickled shallots, offering a refreshing burst of lightness in every bite.

Next came a Scallop Ceviche with a spicy kick, perfectly balanced by crispy tapioca chips to temper the heat.

This set the stage for two generous bites of Smoked Wagyu Roll topped with delicate strands of crispy sweet potato for a satisfying crunch and finished with a rich, homemade BBQ sauce.

Offering a break from the meat, the next dish featured Black Garlic Miso Cod, complemented by pickled shallots and crispy garlic for a balanced mix of freshness and texture.

The main course featured a Crispy Duck Leg, slow-cooked to bring out its savory flavor, akin to chicken. Incredibly tender, the meat effortlessly fell off the bone with each slice.

With bellies nearly full and palates brimming with flavor, the dinner was far from over.

Next came another wagyu dish, this time sandwiched between two delicate slices of bread — aptly named Wagyu Katsu Sando. It was served alongside curry mayo and crispy shoestring fries.

Before the dinner came to a close, a palate-cleansing dessert — Abacaxi Churrasco — was brought to the table.

A server torched a caramelized pineapple right before you, then served slices alongside a scoop of coconut ice cream on top of almond crumble. Finished with a drizzle of caramel sauce, the dessert offered a delightful blend of sweet, nutty and tropical flavors.

This menu was priced at P3,900 per person.

For Uma Nota founder Alex Offe, partnering their very own chef Andrés Rendón with Neon Pigeon’s Mario La Pietra and Sean Mell was more than just a collaboration — it was a chance for the team to learn and gain insight from top-tier chefs and bar managers.

“I think that’s priceless for them. It’s a great kind of learning curve, it’s fun for our customers. All-in-all, it’s a win-win,” he said.

From a refined dining experience to a casual bar serving smooth, refreshing cocktails under the glow of purple lights and the beats of pop music, the evening transforms into a vibrant social gathering that goes beyond a fusion of cultures through food.

Uma Nota Manila and Neon Pigeon’s collaboration is just the first of many to come.