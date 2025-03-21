What to expect in Art in the Park 2025

Art in the Park, dubbed the country’s “most favorite affordable art fair”, is returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati City this weekend.

The one-day-only art event is happening this Sunday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The fair will feature 61 exhibitors representing galleries, collectives and independent art spaces.

Among the highlights are special exhibits showcasing Filipino artists selected by the organizers, including multimedia visual artist TRNZ, contemporary mixed-media artist AR Manalo and designer-artist Carlo Tanseco.

Fairgoers can enjoy live music from singer-songwriter duo Leanne and Naara, an all-vinyl DJ set by Mario Serrano of EST City and easy jazz music throughout the day from Soulful Mood.

Meanwhile, art enthusiasts can score art pieces for less, as the fair imposes a P70,000 price cap on artworks.

If you get hungry or want to satisfy cravings during the event, visitors can purchase meals from a wide range of local food and beverage concessionaires.

The organizers said BPI credit cardholders can enjoy special perks and privileges in the event.

“For a minimum purchase of P3,000 at the fair, BPI Credit Cardholders can get up to 6 months Real 0% interest thru BPI’s Special Installment Plan (SIP). BPI also offers its cardholders a Buy-Now-Pay-3 Months Later option, with the first monthly amortization posting three months after the purchase date, and 100% Bonus Madness Limit on installment purchases for qualified credit Cardholders,” they said.

Just like in previous years, the fair benefits the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, supporting its projects and programs for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network.

Art in the Park is organized by Philippine Art Events Inc. for the benefit of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, with support from Globe and Bank of the Philippine Islands, and with partners MACEA, Barangay Bel Air and the Museum Foundation of the Philippines and Chandon.

—Rosette Adel