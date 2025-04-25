‘Dread has never looked this good’: Netflix drops first-look photos, teaser for ‘Wednesday 2’

“Prepare for doom.”

Netflix has released the first-look photos of and Tim Burton’s hit series “Wednesday” ahead of its second season premiere.

The fan-favorite horror-comedy series will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on August 6 and the second releasing on September 3, the streaming giant revealed.

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to prowl the gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem,” Netflix said in a release.

Jenna, who reprises her role as the titular character, “is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery,” it added.

Aside from Jenna, the series stars regulars: Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor and Hunter Doohan.

It also features guest stars: Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo and Frances O’Connor.

Here’s a glimpse of “Wednesday” Season 2: (photos here?)