Why light makeup is not cheaper, according to artist Paul Unating

Makeup artist Elmery Paul Unating has set the record straight on pricing for light and fresh makeup.

In a post on Threads, Paul explained why clients should not expect lower rates for light and fresh makeup looks.

Known for her signature natural style, Paul has worked with several celebrity clients — including recent bride Zeinab Harake-Parks.

“DEAR CLIENTS, hindi po nagiiba or bumababa ang makeup rate namin pag light or fresh makeup. Minsan yung ‘Light & Fresh makeup’ pa ang totoong sobrang mahirap gawin kesa sa full pack and smokey eyes,” Paul wrote.

This clarification comes after many assumed that minimal-looking makeup would cost less after Zeinab’s bridal photos were released on social media.

“UNAHAN KO NA! Mga client na gagamit ng pic ni Zeinab as their desired look or pinepeg—PLEASE, hindi po ito pang BUDGET FRIENDLY at lalong hindi P1,500 below and NO TRANSPO kumpururus na desisyon niyo😂!” another makeup artist posted on Threads with CTTO (credits to the owner) disclaimer, clarifying that the post can be attributed to another online user.

The post also featured Zeinab’s bridal look.

The reposted comment sparked online debate on social media, with some commenting on the price rates.

“I think ang hindi lang naman magiging affordable jan is yung gown at jewelleries na suot niya. Simple lang naman ang ayos niya, parang hinighlight lang ang features niya. Yung hair is soft curls, hair color kaya naman [siguro] yan i-achieve without breaking the bank,” a Threads user said.

Other online users rallied behind the makeup artist’s point, highlighting that makeup looks also depend on the products used and the artist’s skills.

“Natawa ako sa ibang comment. I saw @paulunating’s post about Z’s makeup, warning future brides not to assume that just because her look is simple and natural, it means it costs less. Natural, timeless makeup is actually more complex than a glam or smokey-eye look. You’re not just paying for the products, their time and their refined skill, too! There’s a lot that goes into that kind of finish. Don’t underestimate the technique behind ‘simple’ makeup. let’s be real, Paul is known for these looks,” an online user said.

“It’s about the skills of the hmua (hair and makeup artist) and the make up artist itself kasi (ofc if it’s well-known) plus yung products na ginagamit niya, (super sure it’s expensive make up products) and for sure it’s always clean and sterilized kasi hindi basta basta at artists ang pinag-gagamitan,” another commented.

“Just understand na lang the time, effort, skills. It’s never puchu-puchu, plus artists/vloggers can afford them kasi,” the online user added.

Meanwhile, following Paul’s explanation about her makeup rates, many users expressed admiration, calling her their dream makeup artist, with some even saying they’d be willing to pay in installments just to book her.

“Sana [pwede] installment sa makeup mo huhuuu,” an online user on Threads commented.

“Huhu you’re still my dream makeup artist,” another said.

“Manifesting that you will be my wedding makeup artist kahit 40+ na siguro ako nun. claiming it!” a Threads user said.

“Beh! Hintayin mo ako, ikaw kukunin ko sa kasal ko,” an online user quipped.

Makeup artist Paul’s previous clients include Ivana Alawi, Viy Cortez-Velasquez, Mika dela Cruz, Arci Muñoz, Jane de Leon and Ahtisa Manalo, among several others.

She also posted about Zeinab’s look and glam team earlier this week.

