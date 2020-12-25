Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Batangas on Christmas day

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region of the Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km (89 miles), EMSC said.

The temblor, which was also felt in the capital region, also registered at magnitude 6.3 at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Here are the reported intensities:

Intensity IV – Lemery, and Malvar, Batangas; San Pedro, Laguna; City of Manila; Marikina City; Quezon City; Cainta and Antipolo City, Rizal; Pasig City

Intensity III – Caloocan City; Tanay, Rizal; San Jose Del Monte City, and Plaridel, Bulacan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Cabangan and Iba, Zambales; Samal,

Bataan; Valenzuela City; Malabon City

Bataan; Valenzuela City; Malabon City Intensity II – San Isidro, Nueva Ecija; Alaminos City, PangasinanInstrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Bacoor City; Tagaytay City; Carmona, Cavite; Plaridel, Calumpit, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, and Malolos, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Puerto

Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Las Pinas City

Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Las Pinas City Intensity III – Talisay, Batangas; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Dagupan City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Muntinlupa City; Marikina City; Cabanatuan City

Intensity II – Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Lucban, Quezon; Baler, Aurora; Palayan City

Intensity I – San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Gumaca, Lopez and Lucena City, Quezon

The center was traced at Calatagan in Batangas province, according to an initial report from Phivolcs, which said it did not expect damage but warned of aftershocks.

It issued no tsunami warning. —Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and William Mallard

