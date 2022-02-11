PPCRV moves command center for May polls to UST

To keep with the health protocols, a Catholic Church-backed poll watchdog will transfer its command center for the May 9 elections to a wider space inside the University of Santo Tomas campus.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said its poll operations will now be held at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillon.

The Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in Manila’s Paco district had served as PPCRV’s command center for many elections in the past.

“That command center is small for our pandemic needs, such as social distancing, etc. Its size and facilities are no longer adequate,” PPCRV chairperson emeritus Henrietta de Villa said.

“The current PPCRV leadership found the UST arena as being most ideal (for our poll operations),” she said.

De Villa also said that the UST arena also has better features fitting for their operating requirements.

“It has numerous facilities within and below the floor. It has several rooms fitting to the needs of the command center, especially during pandemic times,” De Villa added.