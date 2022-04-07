Sorsogon bishop suspends priest for election run

Bishop Jose Alan Dialogo of Sorsogon suspended a priest who has decided to run for public office.

Fr. Emmanuel Alparce pursued his candidacy to become a councilor of Bacacay town in Albay province in the May 9 elections.

“The Rev. Alparce is suspended indefinitely from every priestly ministry,” Dialogo said in a circular issued on April 4.

“All his faculties which were granted by my predecessor are hereby withdrawn as of this date until further notice,” he said.



According to the bishop, the suspension is a “censure”, which prohibits the priest from the “power of order” such as the celebration of all sacraments and “the power of governance”.

At present, Alparce holds no office and is not connected to any parish or institution in the Sorsogon diocese.

“He remains a priest incardinated to this diocese, not yet dispensed from his vows, especially celibacy, but without the faculty to celebrate the sacraments,” Dialogo added.

The priest was given time until March 25, the start of the local campaign period, to withdraw his candidacy.

“He has been warned that if he does not reform and continues to give scandal, because of his participation in the local elections, he can be progressively punished by deprivations, or even by dismissal from the clerical state,” Dialogo said.

