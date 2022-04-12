Bishop urges OFWs to make their votes count

A Catholic bishop called on overseas Filipino workers to make their votes count by showing up at absentee polls.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, vice chairman of the CBCP Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, said OFWs must make time to participate in the 2022 elections.

Filipino voters abroad started casting their votes on April 10 in the Philippine posts, embassies, or consulates in the country they reside or work.

“We, at CBCP-ECMI, encourage our dear OFWs in their free time and make the best effort to go and vote in their respective embassies and consular offices,” Santos told Radio Veritas.

“Always remember you have ‘K’. Your vote is your Karapatan (right). Your vote is your Katungkulan (responsibility). And your vote is your Kinabukasan (future),” he said.

The bishop then advised them to choose the best candidates that will help the OFW sector.

“When you go out and vote, bear in mind your situation as OFWs,” Santos said.

“Vote for those who protect you from inhuman treatment and unjust practices; those who promote your rights and dignity; and those who prosecute those who victimized you,” he added.

Overseas voters will be choosing a president, a vice president, 12 senators, and one party-list group.

A total of 92 Philippine posts will hold overseas voting activities until May 9.

Data shows that there are 1.6 million registered Filipino overseas voters worldwide.

