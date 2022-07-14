Trixie Cruz Angeles for OPS: Marcos Cabinet profile

Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles

President Bongbong Marcos chose lawyer and vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles as head of the newly renamed Office of the Press Secretary, whose mandate includes handling the accreditation of journalists assigned to cover Malacañang.

Educational background

AB Linguistics from the University of the Philippines (1993)

Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Philippines (1997)

Passed the Philippine Bar Examinations in 1998

Work experience

Social media strategist at the PCOO under President Rodrigo Duterte (July 2017 – 2018) Helped promote Duterte’s candidacy during the 2016 elections and lambasted critics, journalists, and members of the opposition.

Radio host of Karambola, which airs on pro-Duterte station DWIZ

Vlogger on “Luminous by Trixie Cruz-Angeles & Ahmed Paglinawan”

Commissioner of cultural heritage at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (2004 – 2007)

Vice chairman of the National Committee on Monuments and Sites

Spokesperson for the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (2011)

Partner at Guevarra, Cruz-Angeles and Calunsag Law Office (2008 – 2010)

Lawyer at Cruz-Angeles Law Office (2010 – Present) Defended Nicanor Faeldon who was one of the soldiers who launched a coup d’etat against Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.



Controversies

Suspended by the Supreme Court in 2016 due to a 2003 complaint accusing her of refusing to provide a P350,000 refund to a client after allegedly failing to produce the services required.

Admitted in an October 2017 Senate hearing that she helped feed information for the propaganda blog of then-Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, who is known for spreading lies on social media.

Online remarks criticizing Marcos Jr. and his family resurfaced but says she had “changed her mind” and now accepts the cabinet post

Policy position

Open to giving vloggers and influencers access to cover presidential activities and Malacañang. Trixie is a vlogger and Vic Rodriguez earlier said the Marcos administration may look into the accreditation of social media personalities and content creators who are not members of traditional mainstream media.