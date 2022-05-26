Why old tweets of next press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles are reappearing

Old tweets of incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles circulated online again following her appointment to the post.

The tweets, which were posted several years ago, are critical of the Marcos family.

They were being shared around online after the camp of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., president-elect, picked her to lead the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

One of these tweets was shared way back in February 2013.

The tweet reads: “True justice is when we see at least Imelda Marcos in jail.”

The tweets, however, have since been deleted. But some users managed to share screenshots of online.

True justice is when people who were staunchly anti-Marcos like Trixie Cruz and RJ Nieto and Sass Sasot are held accountable for flip-flopping and selling their principles.#Balimbing pic.twitter.com/bceUgIkrOm — Jesus Falcis 🇵🇭 (@jesusfalcis) May 25, 2022

Angeles also previously tweeted her outrage against the lack of legal repercussions against the Marcoses following the EDSA Revolution.

She tweeted this in November 2016.

Copies of this remark were also being spread around Twitter and Facebook.

Angeles said this was in response to a tweet by Sass Rogando Sasot, another pro-Duterte vlogger.

“It galls me that not a single Marcos was ever convicted post EDSA. PNoy got Corona thrown out on sheer willpower alone,” she said.

In a separate reply, Angeles also hoped for justice to late Senator Benigno Aquino III.

“Justice for Ninoy too. Or have they forgotten that this case is unresolved?” she said.

it galls me that not a single Marcos was ever convicted post EDSA. PNoy got Corona thrown out on sheer willpower alone. — Luminous by TrixieCruz-Angeles (@luminoustrix) November 13, 2016

justice for Ninoy too. Or have they forgotten that this case is unresolved? — Luminous by TrixieCruz-Angeles (@luminoustrix) November 13, 2016

Change of views

When asked about these tweets during her first briefing on May 26, Angeles acknowledged that she did hold these views before.

However, she had since changed her mind about the Marcos clan, which has been restored to Malacañang through the May 9 elections.

“Aren’t people entitled to change their minds? I think we are ‘di ba?” Angeles said.

“I think that evolution is a natural thing even among our consciousness,” she added.

Angeles further stated that she had since talked about “how and when” she changed her views about the matter in one of vlogs.

“As you know, I’m a vlogger. And we have talked about it extensively on the vlog as you know. We have conducted in fact several lives about it. And I’ve told my story about how and when I have changed my mind about it,” she said.

Angeles handles a joint Facebook page with her husband as well as a YouTube channel.

She also served as a former social media strategist under the Duterte administration.

In 2016, the Supreme Court barred her and another lawyer from practicing law for three years due to violations of the lawyer’s code of conduct.