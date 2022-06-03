Boying Remulla for DOJ: Marcos Cabinet profile

Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed on May 23 that Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla (Cavite 7th District ) will be the next secretary of the Department of Justice.

Besides his work as a politician, Remulla hosts a radio show on DZRH titled “Executive Session.”

Educational background

Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines

Passed the Philippine Bar Examinations in 1986

Work experience

Reelected congressman of Cavite’s 7th district and serves as senior deputy majority leader.

Congressman of Cavite’s 7th district twice a

Representative of Cavite’s 3rd district (2004 – 2010)

Governor of Cavite (2016 to 2019)

In total, Remulla has 37 bills that he principally authored in Congress, although only a few had been enacted into law.

Policy positions

Plans to continue the war on drugs review panel

Operate on a “justice for all” mandate

Plans to uphold commitments before the United Nations Human Human Rights Commission

Some principally authored legislation



House Bill 0449 – an act to convert the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires, Cavite, into a general hospital to be known as the Cavite Central General Hospital.



House Bill 05989 – an act creating the Department of Disaster Resilience, defining its mandate, powers and functions, and appropriating funds therefor (approved by the House in September 2020, received by the Senate in September 2020

HB 07725 – an act regulating the operations and imposition of fees for the use of parking spaces and parking facilities in various establishments (approved by the House in June 2021 and received by the Senate in the same month)

HB07805 – an act protecting consumers and merchants involved in internet transactions, creating the purpose of the Electronic Commerce Bureau, and appropriating funds for it (approved by the House in November 2020 and received by the Senate in the same month)

HB07884 – an act authorizing the president to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses and certifications in times of emergency (enacted as RA 11517 in December 2020

Controversies

Voted against ABS-CBN franchise

Among the lawmakers who denied the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise; accused the media giant of having unpaid taxes despite the Bureau of Internal Revenue clearing the company of any cases.

Red-tagging

Red-tagged supporters of Leni Robredo, claiming that some attendees of the outgoing vice president’s rallies were paid and had ties to the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.

Because of this, some Filipinos are wary of his role as justice secretary, fearing that any person who criticizes the government could end up getting red-tagged or worse, killed.

However, during an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, the congressman said he will “tone down” red-tagging of critics and will instead just “take action.”

Dynasty

Part of a political clan whose members have long served elected posts in the vote-rich province of Cavite: Boying is the son of the late governor Juanito “Johnny” Remulla.