Chinese ambassador: Philippines has repeatedly taken unilateral actions on disputed shoal

August 9, 2023 - 10:06 AM
Huang Xilian
BEIJING— The Philippines has repeatedly taken unilateral actions to undermine the existing management status quo on the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, China’s ambassador to the Philippines said on Tuesday.

China is waiting for feedback from the Philippine side, and hopes to start talks as soon as possible, Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian said.

