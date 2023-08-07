Philippines demands China cease ‘unlawful’ activities in South China Sea

By
Reuters
-
August 7, 2023 - 3:49 PM
141
06/08/2023 13:06 PICTURE SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/ Water cannon incident in the South China Sea SOURCE: REUTERS Water cannon incident in the South China Sea China Coast Guard allegedly uses a water cannon against the Philippine Coast Guard vessels, which were escorting a resupply mission for the Philippine troops stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on August 5, 2023, in this handout photo released on August 6, 2023. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

MANILA— The Philippines on Monday demanded that China cease its “unlawful activities” in the South China Sea, a government official said.

Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, also said the Philippines rejected any attempt to undermine a 2016 arbitration ruling that dismissed China’s claims to vast swathes of the South China Sea.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

RELATED: Philippines says China blocked, water-cannoned boat in South China Sea

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR