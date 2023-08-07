Philippines demands China cease ‘unlawful’ activities in South China Sea

The Philippines on Monday demanded that China cease its “unlawful activities” in the South China Sea, a government official said.

Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, also said the Philippines rejected any attempt to undermine a 2016 arbitration ruling that dismissed China’s claims to vast swathes of the South China Sea.

