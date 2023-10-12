Listen to indigenous peoples, bishops urge government

Catholic bishops have called on the government to heed the calls of indigenous communities and encouraged concerned agencies to fulfill their responsibilities.

In a statement for this year’s Indigenous People’s Sunday, the Episcopal Commission for Indigenous Peoples urged the government to respond to the needs of the IPs.

“We appeal to the authorities to heed the pleas of our indigenous brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Valentine Dimoc, ECIP chairman.

“We call on government agencies to fulfill their sworn duties and respond to the cries of the people, especially the marginalized and oppressed,” he said.

The Church celebrated the 46th IP Sunday on October 8, with the theme “Katutubong Pilipino Kapamilya sa Diyos”.

In the Philippines, the celebration also marked the end of the global and month-long Season of Creation celebration.

The statement also highlighted various issues and concerns related to the IPs.

Land and resource rights: The ECIP advocates for the recognition of the rights of indigenous communities to their ancestral lands and domains, as an essential part of their self-determination and cultural preservation.

Infrastructure projects: Indigenous communities in Apayao, northern Luzon, and Quezon and Rizal provinces, eastern Luzon, are opposing the construction of dams due to concerns about their impact and the need for genuine Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) from the communities

Land ownership: The Ati people in Boracay, Aklan, are facing issues related to the revocation of the Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) granted to them, which they have used for cultivation of fruits and vegetables.

Advocacy for rights: Non-Moro indigenous peoples in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are working to assert their rights and ancestral lands through Proposed Bill No. 166, the Non-Moro IP Code. The ECIP supports their efforts and highlights challenges to this advocacy.

Environmental concerns: In various parts of the Philippines, particularly in Palawan and Mindanao, destructive mining operations are causing harm to the environment and communities. The ECIP emphasizes the importance of protecting natural resources and advocates for the Alternative Mineral Management Bill (AMMB).



Bishop Dimoc vowed that the Church, through the diocesan Indigenous Peoples Apostolates (IPA), will continue to champion the rights of the IPs and push for initiatives that acknowledge the dignity of every culture, promote ancestral lands and domains, and believe in self-determination.”