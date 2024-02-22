Bishop David elected FABC vice president

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has been elected the next vice president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan was elected to the second-highest post of the FABC during the central committee meeting in Bangkok on Thursday.

David will work alongside Indian Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa, who was elected as the next FABC president.

Ferrão and David will succeed Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon and Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo as president and vice president, respectively.

Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo, meanwhile, was reelected as Secretary General for a second term.

The term of office for the three FABC officials will begin in January 2025.

FABC brings together 19 bishops’ conferences of Asia as full members and 8 associate members.

Approved by the Holy See, it unites Asian episcopal conferences to promote solidarity and co-responsibility for the welfare of the Church and society in Asia.

The Central Secretariat, based in Bangkok, is the principal service agency of the FABC and serves as an instrument of coordination both within the FABC and with outside offices and agencies.