Marcos says diplomatic efforts with China heading ‘in poor direction’

By
Reuters
-
December 19, 2023 - 2:33 PM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 50th Commemorative ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit on Dec. 17, 2023. (Presidential Communications Office/Released)

MANILA — Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said a “paradigm shift” was needed in how his country approaches the South China Sea issue, as diplomatic efforts with Beijing were headed “in a poor direction”.

Marcos, in an interview with Japanese media on Dec. 16, parts of which were shared with media on Monday, said his government will continue talking to its partners and come up with a joint position stating their responsibilities as far as the West Philippines Sea is concerned.

The Philippines uses West Philippines Sea to refer to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone.

— Reporting by Karen Lema

