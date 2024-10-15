Capiz archbishop urges lay leaders running for office to step down

Archbishop Victor Bendico has reminded lay leaders in the Archdiocese of Capiz who are running in next year’s elections to resign from their parish roles.

He emphasized that stepping down from ministerial positions is necessary “to avoid using their office for political advantage”.

The archbishop said this also to avoid conflicts between partisan politics and Church unity.

“This is a very laudable gesture of their ‘sense of delicadeza’ and respect for the Church,” Bendico said.

While encouraging active lay involvement in politics, the archbishop warned that partisan activities could harm the community life in parishes and mission stations.

He clarified that those who resign can resume their responsibilities only after May 15, 2025, and with the recommendation of their parish priests.