In Baguio, a movement formed at a parish isn’t actually Catholic

Bishop Victor Bendico of Baguio admonished the faithful against a group that sprouted in one of the diocese’s parishes espousing “sedevacantist” views claiming the pope is not the real pope.

He clarified that the group called “Rosary Confraternity Benguet” is not a Catholic movement.

While praying the rosary is a devout Catholic practice, he said that the sect “is not related” to any parish and recognized organizations in the diocese.

“I admonish all the faithful to be guided accordingly and strongly discouraged from joining any activities of such a group,” Bendico said.

The group currently exists within the jurisdiction of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Benguet province’s Kabayan town.

According to the prelate, its followers no longer consider themselves as Catholics as they accused Pope Francis of being “anti-Christ”.

“They deny the validity of the sacraments administered by the Catholic Church,” Bendico added.

The bishop also called for vigilance against groups whose teachings and activities “bring confusion and propagate erroneous, false and distorted teachings to our Catholic faithful.”