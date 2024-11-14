‘Very unpresidential’: Duterte’s aggressive actions to Trillanes, De Lima in House hearing draws eyes

Former president Rodrigo Duterte‘s gestures toward former opposition senators Antonio Trillanes and Leila de Lima during the House of Representatives hearing did not amuse some Filipinos who found his actions unbecoming of a former public official.

The former chief executive on Wednesday, November 13 attended the House Quad Committee‘s investigation on the drug war killings during his administration for the first time after it was initially canceled to verify witnesses’ testimonies.

It was later pushed through when Duterte decided to attend. He was invited as early as October, but his camp said that he was not feeling well at that time.

Meanwhile, the former president earned attention when videos of him attempting to throw a microphone at Trillanes and attempting to punch De Lima during the hearing were uploaded online.

In the hearing, Trillanes raised anew the plunder case he had filed against the ex-president before, particularly reviving old allegations that the Duterte family benefited from drug money.

Reports said the former senator presented to the House Quad Committee supposed bank transactions of at least P2.4 billion in the Duterte family’s name.

Duterte appeared irritated with the allegations and said he would hang himself if the accusations were true.

The House Quad Comm later asked him if he was willing to sign a waiver involving the alleged bank transactions.

Duterte expressed willingness, but only on the condition that he can “slap” his vocal critic “in public” at that time.

“Wala pong ganoon,” House Deputy Speaker Rep. David Suarez (Quezon Province, Second District).

Duterte then grabbed the microphone and gestured to throw it in Trillanes’ direction, who was only two people away from him.

Suarez reminded him to “observe proper decorum” as they were in a committee hearing.

“We have already stressed from the very beginning that the proper rules, decorum, will be implemented regardless of who you are. We live by a set of rules in this committee, and those set of rules will be followed, and those set of rules will be implemented,” the lawmaker said.

The former president later apologized for his “unbecoming behavior.”

Before that, Duterte also showed signs of aggression when he gestured to punch his seatmate, De Lima, following her manifestation about his pronouncement of taking “full responsibility” for his anti-drug campaign.

He also refused to acknowledge or say her name during the hearing.

House Quad Comm co-chair Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Laguna) had asked Duterte if he believed De Lima was the “mother of all drug lords,” to which the former president replied, “I would like to congratulate them for making the statement.”

At that time, Fernandez referred to a news report citing former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) officials.

De Lima, meanwhile, said it was “absolutely false” and that it was a “fictitious” and “bogus” allegation against her.

She then reminded them of being acquitted of three illegal drug cases and state witnesses recanting their testimonies against her.

The former senator also interjected by pointing out that Duterte, who she accused of persecuting her, “could not even” say her name or “refuses to recognize” her as the former Commission on Human Rights chair during the hearing.

“How can he say that he does not know (me)?” De Lima said.

“In so many occasions, in so many public pronouncements, he has attacked me, he has disrespected me, he said a lot of things about me, and threatened me that I will rot in jail,” she added.

Duterte later claimed of failing to recognize De Lima because of her “different hairdo,” but gestured to throw a punch in her direction when she was not looking.

A video of the moment was posted by some reporters online.

Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte is seen apparently wanting to throw a punch at former Senator Leila de Lima during QuadComm probe on drug war under Duterte admin after de Lima called Duterte out for saying that he does not know her @gmanews pic.twitter.com/cVt5PWj0cG — Llanesca T. Panti (@llanescajourno) November 13, 2024

The former senator was then made aware of Duterte’s gesture, saying she was offended upon seeing the video.

“That was so unbecoming, that was offensive kasi wala na siyang any sense of decency. Ang tawag diyan, indecency na wala naman ako ginagawa sa kanya, tapos ganoon ang reaction niya,” De Lima said.

“Ang isa pang tawag diyan, kaduwagan. Isa siyang duwag,” she added.

Duterte’s actions towards his critics were also called out by some Filipinos who found it unbecoming of someone who used to hold office.

“Unprofessional na ang mga galawan ni Duterte, disbar na ‘yan sa pagiging abogado para wala nang stress. Tandaan, pagdating sa asaran at puro kalokohan, huwag mag-pikon at huwag mag-init ng ulo,” an online user commented.

“This man is really sick to wilfully harm a fellow resource speaker in the [Quad Comm],” another Pinoy wrote.

“WTH is wrong with this person na ang sagot [niya] sa lahat ay dahas?? Parang bata, ampotek, matanda ka na po,” a different X user commented.

“Bastos talaga,” another Pinoy commented.

“Uncouth, dirty scoundrel. Kakahiya for an elderly former public official — can’t even act civilly in a formal investigation. Dumayo pa from Davao, magkakalat pa ng kahihiyan. Ugh!” a different online user exclaimed.

“Asal kanto, boy,” wrote another Pinoy.

“Bastos, very unpresidential, much like a 5-year-old kid!” a different user reacted.

“Stop giving his behavior a free pass. Jesus,” veteran journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos wrote with an eyeroll emoji.

Duterte is among the resource persons invited by the House Quad Committee, which is probing drug war killings done during his administration.

At least two inmates have tagged him for the killing of three Chinese citizens convicted of drug charges inside a Davao City prison in 2016.

Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa also said he believes Duterte issued a kill order to his father, former Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa, while detained in Leyte in 2016.

Ex-police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma also said Duterte had asked her to look for an officer who would implement the “Davao model” of the drug war on a national scale.

The system incentivizes police with P20,000 to P1 million per drug suspect killed.

Official records said that Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign killed at least 6,000 people, but human rights groups believe it was as high as 20,000 if the vigilante-style killings were included.