U.S. defense chief says treaty with Philippines covers armed attacks in South China Sea

— United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday the Mutual Defense Treaty between Washington and Manila applies to armed attack in the South China Sea.

The behavior of China has been concerning, including more aggressive measures in denying the Philippines access to areas in its exclusive economic zone, Austin said in a press conference.

— Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty