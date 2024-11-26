‘Mary Grace Piattos’: The context behind Marcos’ ‘kuwentong chichirya’ comment

Several Filipinos online took notice of the mention of “kuwentong chichirya” in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s video statement on Monday, November 25, where he vowed to fight back against threats to his life.

While Marcos did not name Vice President Sara Duterte in his speech, his remarks were his responses to his former running mate’s threats during a press conference early Saturday, November 23. Duterte said she had asked someone to assassinate the president, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself was killed.

Marcos said that “such criminal plans should not be overlooked.”

“Kung ganun na lang kadali ang pagplano sa pagpatay ng isang Presidente, papaano pa kaya ang mga karaniwan na mamayan? ‘Yang ganyang criminal na pagtatangka ay hindi dapat pinapalampas,” he said.

The president added that the events leading to the threats against his life could not have happened if the allegations were answered.

Duterte, who repeatedly snubbed the House of Representatives’ hearings into the utilization of the funds of the Office of the Vice President, last week camped inside the office of her brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City) after her request to be detained alongside her chief of staff Zuleika Lopez was denied by Rep. Joel Chua, chairperson of the House good government panel.

“Imbes na diretsahang sagot, nililihis pa sa kwentong chichirya,” Marcos said in his statement.

This line earned public attention as it seemed to allude to Mary Grace Piattos, whose name and signature appeared on acknowledgment receipts for confidential funds under Duterte.

Online users took to X to comment on how the president appeared to take a swipe at the vice president.

“Mary Grace Piattos is shaking,” an online user said.

“‘Kwentong Chichirya’ hahahahaha kabahan ka na Mary Grace Piattos,” another commented.

Some also lauded the speechwriter.

“Tbh we have to give credit sa speechwriter niya lalo na yung ‘kwentong chichirya’ it’s such a flawless jab at Mary Grace Piattos. Hahahha the media play on this one is really good,” an X user wrote.

“Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang…” “…imbes na diretsahang sagot, nililihis pa sa kwentong chichirya.” THE SPEECHWRITER: https://t.co/eAnLntdscd pic.twitter.com/jH6sSkyzmd — ً (@raphaelmiguel) November 25, 2024

In his speech, Marcos also stressed the importance of seeking the truth, using the word “tokhang” or the infamous brand of the previous administration’s drug war.

Oplan Tokhang was the term used by the Philippine National Police for the so-called war on illegal drugs during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang,” Marcos said.

The mention of “tokhang” was also noticed by Filipinos online who said his official statement was more intentional now.

“Gloves off as president Bongbong Marcos says: ‘The truth should not be killed by Tokhang,’ a reference to Duterte’s drug war policy. Can be read as a signal for VP impeachment. Marcos’ official messaging is sleek and intentional, compared to the more chaotic Dutertes…” journalist Regine Cabato said.

“It’s the ‘ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat itokhang’ and ‘kwentong chichirya’ for me. well written emz,” an online user said.

The latest word war between the president and the vice president comes after the collapse of their “Uniteam” alliance that saw Marcos win the 2022 election by a huge margin.