China takes measures against ‘illegal’ Philippine vessels in disputed waters

— China’s coast guard said on Monday that it had taken “necessary control measures” against an “illegal gathering” of Philippine vessels in disputed waters of the Iroquois reef in the South China Sea.

A number of Philippine ships have in recent days “illegally” gathered in the waters of the reef in the Spratly Islands under the banner of fishing, Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for China’s coast guard, said in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine coast guard said that despite the potential harassment from the Chinese coast guard, the Philippine vessels’ confidence “in fishing in the West Philippine Sea has significantly increased due to the firm stance and commitment of the (Philippine) president not to surrender” any of the country’s territory to a foreign power.

The West Philippine Sea is Manila’s term for waters in the South China Sea that fall within its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

Beijing claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including areas claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. China rejects a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague that its sweeping claims were not supported by international law.

Reiterating its claims of sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, the Chinese coast guard warned the Philippine side to “immediately stop its infringement and provocations.”

