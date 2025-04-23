Factbox: Global leaders set to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

VATICAN CITY — Following is a list of the main world leaders who have so far said they will attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday in Saint Peter’s Square.
ARGENTINA – President Javier Milei.
BELGIUM – King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
BRITAIN – Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
BRAZIL – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva.
EUROPEAN UNION – Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Antonio Costa, Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
EAST TIMOR – President Jose Ramos-Horta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito Freitas.
FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron.
GERMANY – President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
HUNGARY – President Tamas Sulyok.
ITALY – President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
LATVIA – President Edgars Rinkevics.
LITHUANIA – President Gitanas Nauseda.
POLAND – President Andrzej Duda.
ROMANIA – Interim President Ilie Bolojan.
SPAIN – King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
SWITZERLAND – President Karin Keller-Sutter.
UKRAINE – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
UNITED STATES – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
—Compiled by Giulia Segreti, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Andrew Heavens