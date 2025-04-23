Factbox: Global leaders set to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

— Following is a list of the main world leaders who have so far said they will attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday in Saint Peter’s Square.

READ: Pope Francis broke with tradition in choosing St. Mary Major for burial

ARGENTINA – President Javier Milei.

BELGIUM – King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

BRITAIN – Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

BRAZIL – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva.

EUROPEAN UNION – Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Antonio Costa, Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

EAST TIMOR – President Jose Ramos-Horta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito Freitas.

FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron.

GERMANY – President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

HUNGARY – President Tamas Sulyok.

ITALY – President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

LATVIA – President Edgars Rinkevics.

LITHUANIA – President Gitanas Nauseda.

POLAND – President Andrzej Duda.

ROMANIA – Interim President Ilie Bolojan.

SPAIN – King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

SWITZERLAND – President Karin Keller-Sutter.

UKRAINE – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

UNITED STATES – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

—Compiled by Giulia Segreti, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Andrew Heavens