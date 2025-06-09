Archbishop warns delaying VP Duterte impeachment a ‘grave sin’

A Catholic archbishop on Monday warned that delaying the impeachment process of Vice President Sara Duterte is not only a political failure, but a ‘grave sin of omission’ that offends truth, justice and the public’s right to accountability.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan described the move as a moral and spiritual failure by public officials who choose to postpone or abandon the impeachment trial.

“Not to pursue the truth when you have the capacity to know it forthwith is a grave sin of omission,” Villegas said. “It is morally unacceptable.”

The former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines also cautioned lawmakers that delaying or suppressing the proceedings would be a sin against the common good.

“To delay the trial or even to abort it is to suppress the truth. It is a sin,” he said. “The nation has a right to the truth that can only be established by law and evidence.”

Villegas did not address the specific allegations against Duterte, who faces a range of accusations including large-scale corruption and plotting to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Instead, the archbishop framed the issue as a test of moral leadership, warning that political procrastination motivated by “selfish ambition” and “comfort” reflects negligence and laziness.

“To deprive the people of the full truth is a form of robbery,” he said. “It is keeping something not yours. It is a sin.”

Citing the Philippine Constitution’s provision for an impeachment trial in the Senate, Villegas said the process must proceed to its rightful conclusion.

“It must be commenced and it must continue to a just verdict,” he said. “It is wrong to delay or abort it. It offends truth and justice.”

The House of Representatives voted on Feb. 5 to impeach Duterte, the daughter of the country’s former president. The Senate received the complaint the same day, just before Congress went on break.

Talks of abandoning the impeachment trial have circulated after Senate President Francis Escudero postponed the reading of the articles of impeachment, the first formal step in the trial, from June 2 to June 11.

Escudero said the move was necessary as Congress needs to prioritize legislation on the administration’s agenda before the 19th Congress adjourns sine die on June 14.

Constitutional, moral imperative

The country’s largest network of Catholic educational institutions has also joined calls urging the Senate not to delay the impeachment trial, calling it a “constitutional, moral, and democratic imperative.”

In a statement, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) pressed senators to move forward, citing the need to uphold the rule of law and ensure public accountability.

“This is the constitutional imperative as affirmed by legal and constitutional experts,” CEAP said. “This is the moral imperative, to search for the truth, to defend the impeached, and to uphold the rule of law.”

The association emphasized that a prompt trial is necessary to preserve democratic principles, including due process, checks and balances, transparency and accountability.

“To our Senators, this is a call for personal transcendence: transcend your personal and political interests, and fight for truth and justice,” CEAP said. “This was your vow when we elected you. This was your commitment to the Filipino people. This was the promise you made to your God, who blessed you with the power to lead and serve.”

The group also urged lawmakers to honor their responsibilities “with spiritual discernment, courage, and action.”