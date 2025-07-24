Caritas Philippines appeals for aid as flooding displaces thousands

The Catholic bishops’ social action arm is appealing for aid to help families and communities affected by flooding caused by continuous rains.

Caritas Philippines said thousands of families are now facing the harsh impact of monsoon rains — “displaced, distressed and in need of urgent support.”

“Now is the time to share what we can,” it said.

The national Caritas said it is coordinating with international partners to align humanitarian efforts and mobilize additional resources.

It added that contributions from partner dioceses and the public will be directed to the most affected areas to address urgent needs.

“Let’s respond with compassion, generosity, and action,” it added.

Local diocesan social action centers in heavily impacted areas have activated emergency response efforts, distributing food packs, conducting rapid assessments and coordinating with local government units.

As of July 23, nearly 2 million people—or more than half a million families—have been affected by the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Crising, Emong and Dante, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The agency reported that 27,682 families are currently staying in evacuation centers, while another 11,881 are receiving aid outside of them.

Central Luzon was the hardest hit, with 288,185 affected families, followed by the Ilocos Region with 43,127 and Western Visayas with 39,263.

The estimated cost of damage to agriculture stands at P182 million, while infrastructure damage has reached P3.7 billion, authorities said.

Donations may be sent through the following:

Account Name: CBCP Caritas Philippines Foundation Inc.

BPI: 4951-0071-16

Metrobank: 632-7-632028586

BDO: 004508034192