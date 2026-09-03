CBCP head says Christian-Muslim peace requires more than goodwill

CAIRO — Christian-Muslim peace requires more than goodwill and calls for deeper understanding of Islam and Muslim communities, the head of the Philippine bishops’ conference said Monday.

Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said religious leaders must listen and learn from one another, particularly when Christians and Muslims live side by side.

“Effective pastoral ministry among communities where Christians and Muslims live side by side requires more than goodwill. It requires knowledge and understanding,” Garcera said at Masjid Misr, Egypt’s largest mosque and the world’s third largest.

Learning through encounter

A delegation of five bishops and five priests working with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines traveled to Cairo for a seminar on Islam, including Shariah and religious and cultural sensitivities important to Muslims.

The Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 seminar is facilitated by Egyptian Minister of Endowments Osama Al-Azhari as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Egyptian state and the Philippines.

The delegation began its program with a visit to the House of St. Stefanos in Maadi, where they met Egyptian Catholic Church leaders and officials from the Ministry of Endowments.

The delegation was welcomed by Patriarch Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, president of the Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops of Egypt, along with Bishop Thomas Adly, bishop of Giza, Fayoum and Beni Suef, and Archbishop Markos William of the Coptic Catholic Diocese of Qoussiya.

Sheikh Mohammed Magdi Awad, director general of training at the Ministry of Endowments, also attended the meeting with the Filipino delegation.

Sedrak welcomed the visitors and discussed the importance of religious training, sharing experiences and strengthening the role of religious leaders in promoting dialogue, coexistence and peace.