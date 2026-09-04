Lacson shares new word to describe colleague: ‘Smugly moralistic, self-serving’

Sen. Ping Lacson shared about learning a new word to describe an unnamed colleague who he said fits the description.

The senator on Wednesday, September 2 revealed that he has been “trying to find an adjective to describe a colleague” for “several days.”

“A few minutes ago, somebody shared the word: PECKSNIFFIAN — smugly moralistic; someone who makes a show of being virtuous and holy while actually being pharisaical, self-serving, or sanctimonious,” Lacson said on X (formerly Twitter).

For several days, I was trying to find an adjective to describe a colleague. A few minutes ago, somebody shared the word: PECKSNIFFIAN – smugly moralistic; someone who makes a show of being virtuous and holy while actually being pharisaical, self-serving, or sanctimonious. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) September 2, 2026

The senator’s post has garnered 1,800 likes and over 330 reposts.

Lacson also shared the post on his Facebook page, captioning it: “Word of the day: PECKSNIFFIAN.”

The lawmaker’s post on X has amused Filipinos, with some leaving comments.

“Super eksakto ang kahulugan.” an X user wrote.

“Pecksniffian. What a beautifully brutal word, Senator. Especially when someone preaches integrity and accountability but conveniently forgets to practice them. Actions will always speak louder than sermons,” another said.

“That word indeed perfectly describes your colleague, if we have the same person in our minds,” a different X user wrote.

Lacson remark came amid his scrutiny of flood control projects and other initiatives in Taguig City, the bailiwick of the Cayetanos.

Two of Cayetanos are currently serving in the Senate, Sens. Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano. Alan Peter has been trading barbs with Lacson over the issue.

According to Lacson, at least P3.713 billion in public funds may have been “wasted” on flood control and multipurpose projects in reclamation areas facing Laguna de Bay in Taguig City.

“These do not include other anomalous Slope Protection and Flood Mitigation projects along Taguig River involving double appropriations and ‘ghost’ projects using recycled photographs in different ‘completed’ projects, for billing purposes,” Lacson wrote on social media.

WASTED PUBLIC FUNDS DUE TO MISUSE: Based on official records and our investigation, the total cost of identified completed, ongoing (and suspended) DPWH Flood Control and Multi-Purpose Projects along the ‘Illegal’ Laguna Lakeshore Reclamation Areas in Taguig City has so far… — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) August 31, 2026

Lacson’s revelation came as Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that his agency had issued cease-and-desist orders against land reclamation projects in Taguig City following a directive from the president.

Cayetano, meanwhile, accused Lacson of being behind a “demolition job,” claiming that the latter was on a “witch hunt” to “confuse” people about Taguig’s supposed development.

Lacson, in response, called Cayetano “pathetic,” saying that his colleague was “‘quaking in his boots’ every time each piece of evidence of corruption in his turf unfolds before his eyes.”

On August 26, Lacson shared photos of documents from the Department of Public Works and Highways relating to the “Taguig City case studies” that were bound for the Ombudsman.