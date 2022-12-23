Fact check: Did Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas release a P100 coin? 

Did the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas really release a P100 coin?

This was the question of a Twitter who shared a graphic with a photo of a supposed P100 coin. The graphic’s text reads: “The new 100 Peso coin released by the Central Bank.”

Following the Twitter user’s post, fellow social media users believed that P100 bill is now a coin.

“So sad barya na lang talaga ang halaga ng pera natin,” an online user lamented.

“So 100 pesos natin, pang-coin na lang din? Haaaay,” a Twitter user said.

“Barya na lang ang 100 pesos!!” a social media user wrote.

Commemorative coins

It is true that BSP released the P100 coin. However, it should be noted that the coin in question is a commemorative coin, which was produced in limited quantities.

The coin in the photo was issued by the BSP in celebration of Muntinlupa’s 100th founding anniversary as an independent municipality on Dec. 19, 2017.

It features the city’s landmark and seal.

According to BSP, commemorative coins are “minted to honor a specific person or recognize the significance of a place or event that made a mark in the history of the Philippines.”

Generally, commemorative coins are legal tender or can be used in daily transactions unless BSP ordered its demonetization.

