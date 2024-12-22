Soccer: Philippines set up Thailand semi clash with Vietnam to face Singapore

The Philippines will face reigning champions Thailand in next week’s semi-finals of the Asean Championship after Albert Capellas’ side secured a 1-0 win over Indonesia on Saturday to advance to the last four of the regional competition.

Vietnam, meanwhile, set up a clash with Singapore with a 5-0 thrashing of Myanmar as Brazil-born striker Nguyen Xuan Son scored twice on his debut for Kim Sang-sik’s side.

Singapore, who finished as runners-up behind the Thais in Group A on Friday, will host the first leg on Dec. 26 before traveling to Vietnam for the return three days later.

Thailand will visit the Philippines on Dec. 27 with the second leg to be played in Bangkok on Dec. 30.

The Philippines climbed above Indonesia and into second place in Group B thanks to Bjorn Kristensen’s 63rd minute penalty to set up the meeting with Thailand, who had topped Group A with a perfect record.

Vietnam confirmed themselves as Group B winners with a strong second-half performance against visiting Myanmar in Viet Tri as Bui Vi Hao gave his side the lead three minutes after the interval.

Xuan Son, making his first appearance for his adopted nation, doubled the lead eight minutes later while Nguyen Quang Hai netted the third in the 74th minute.

Xuan Son was on target again in the dying seconds of normal time and Nguyen Tien Linh put the seal on a comprehensive win two minutes into stoppage time.

—Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Toby Davis