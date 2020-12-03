Google directs users to the hotline for suicide-related keywords

The national government’s mental health crisis hotline now shows up for keyword searches related to suicide in Google, a representative of the technology giant said.

Google Philippines partnered with the Department of Health to help prevent suicide prevention in the country as mental health cases saw a spike during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Facebook and Twitter on November 27, Yves Gonzalez, head of government affairs and public policy at Google, announced that when users search suicide-related keywords on the Google search bar, they will be directed to the crisis hotline of the National Center for Mental Health.

“We’ve worked with the Department of Health to show the National Mental Health Crisis hotline for Google Philippines searches related to suicide keywords,” Gonzales said.

Interaksyon tried to search for the keywords mentioned, and NCMH’s official hotline was displayed on top of the results with the message:

“Help is available. Speak with a counselor today.”

Emergency mental health cases can be addressed through the hotline at 0917-899-8727.

This program was launched in 2019 by the DOH through the NCMH to serve “as a portal for referral to other agencies that can provide specific mental health services as needed in various parts of the country.”

It also aims to provide “prompt mental health crisis intervention through psychological first aid and processing by phone.”

The hotline, which was launched in 2019, is open 24/7 and was established by the DOH through the NCMH.

Last September, during the observance of the World Suicide Prevention Day, Twitter also launched online discussions about mental health and issues on suicide prevention where Filipinos sent questions through the hashtag #MayKaramayKa.

Panelists included the NCMH and advocacy groups MentalHealth PH, Silakbo PH, and the World Health Organization Philippines.

Silakbo PH, which is also a digital publication dedicated on mental health awareness, also has a compilation of other mental health and psychosocial support facilities in the Philippines.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines, recognized the struggles of Filipinos during the tough lockdowns due to the pandemic, including the loss of jobs and separation from loved ones.

“We are not facing this alone. With compassion and understanding for others, we can recognize the signs and educate ourselves how to access help. We all have a critical role in preventing suicide by socially connecting with affected people and connecting people to mental health services or medical care,” Abeyasinghe said.

NMHC also stated that while the country continues to be in the top five of the global optimism index, there was a surge in monthly hotline calls regarding cases of depression, from 80 pre-lockdown to 400.

Last August, Mental Health PH called on the government to recognize the efforts of the country’s mental health professionals who are also working in the frontlines against the virus which causes COVID-19.