Rundown: Online grocery shopping options amid ECQ

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and following the implementation of a hard lockdown in the Greater Manila Area, a chef listed down online grocery shopping options.

Chef Edward Bugia over the weekend posted the list after hearing reports of Filipinos “panic buying” at supermarkets, grocery stores and wet markets to stock up on the essentials.

Long queues in the groceries were seen after speculations that the government would reimpose ECQ surfaced in social media and messaging platforms.

Bugia claimed that these areas have the “huge potential to be superspreader venues” especially when similar instances happen in the future.

The Palace on Sunday night then announced that it would be placing Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal in hard lockdown in a bid to curb the COVID-19 transmission starting March 29.

“Guys, kung marunong kayo mag-Lazada/Shopee, (tiyagain) niyo na muna online grocer options please and stay home. If my 66-year-old senior dad was able to do it with the guidance of his kids, kaya niyo rin,” Bugia wrote.

Some of the ones he has personally tried are the following:

COOP Grocer

GrocerGenie PH

Zagana

Assad Mini Mart

All About Baking

FrozenMNL

The Good Meat

Great Food Solutions

Kraver’s Canteen

Landers Superstore

WalterMart Supermarket

Lucky Mart

MerryMart

Mrs. Garcia’s Meats

Pick.A.Roo

SM Markets

Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant

MetroMart Philippines

Robinsons Supermarket

Meanwhile, some delivery service platform and online platforms also offer dry goods and fresh produce amid limited public movement. These include Grab Mart, Food Panda and Palengke Go, among others.