The drivers’ stop: This community pantry in Parañaque caters to delivery riders

As community pantries continue to emerge in different areas, one stood out for its intention to give back to the delivery riders currently working in the economy’s frontlines.

Called the “Kuya and Ate Driver Pantry,” it is a community pantry catering to the needs of the riders who are tirelessly working to deliver essentials and other items to Filipinos amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was started out by the Poblete family in Better Living Subdivision in Parañaque, according to a report by 8list.

Riders can have a quick respite from their duty by eating assorted snacks (which includes cup noodles) and drinking coffee or juice.

Those who are willing to donate to the driver pantry may contact Abu Poblete through Facebook.

Her post also landed on local Reddit’s trending list on Wednesday, where she shared that they also plan to give the riders “home-cooked merienda” if the budget calls for it.

“Just want to share some details about the pantry! 2nd day pa lang but the support and donations keep coming. It’s really heartwarming that so many people appreciate our dear riders who’ve been working every day and night for us, their customers,” Abu said in the comments section of the post.

Recent community pantry initiatives were inspired by the viral Maginhawa Community Pantry started by Ana Patricia Non, where Filipinos can freely get resources as fit to their needs while those who have the means can donate goods.

It is the first time that a community pantry has been dedicated to delivery riders considered as essential workers, especially amid the pandemic where people are advised to stay at home and minimize physical contact.

