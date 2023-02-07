Valentine’s gift idea: Community pantry organizers’ ‘gulay bouquet’

The escalating price of commodities and services has pushed local consumers to be wiser with their choices.

For the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Community Pantry Organizers came up with a practical yet sweet vegetable bouquet for your loved ones.

“Sa padating na Valentine’s Day maaari pa natin i-extend ang pagmamahal natin sa iba mula sa pagbili natin ng gulay bouquet sa Community Pantry PH,” community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non or Patreng Non wrote in a post.

“Deserve natin lahat ng healthy na pagmamahal!” she added.

The “gulay bouquet” weighing about five kilos contains carrots, chayote, corn, eggplant, chili, garlic, malunggay, and ampalaya.

The bouquet costs P1,500, while the shipping fee for Metro Manila is P150.

The proceeds for this project will benefit local farmers, Non said.

The public may place their order through this online form until February 10, Friday, 6 p.m.

This veggie gift will be delivered on February 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.