How to help Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City residents affected by weekend flood

An association of volunteers called for donations online to help those affected by the flood in Quezon City due to the heavy downpour over the weekend.

Community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non or Patreng Non posted the call for help for the residents of Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on her Facebook page.

She also posted photos of the residents’ situation at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

“Magandang araw po sa inyong lahat. Sa lakas po ng ulan kagabi binaha ang Barangay Tatalon, QC. 900-1200 families na affected sa count ng evacuation pero nagsilikas naman na. 200 families naman ang hindi lumikas. Baka may kaya po magpaabot ng tulong sa kanila,” Non said.

“Ang urgent need nila ay food na ready to eat or food packs. Maraming salamat po!” she added.

In the post, Non said that those who wish to donate food can drop them off at the address below:

630 G. Araneta Ave, Quezon City (near Global Minds Academy)

Contact Person: Hanna Abrantes – (0970) 389 5522

Monetary donations, on the other hand, can be sent to Dimple Paz’s GCash at 09176353072.

Non also tagged the Facebook page of a volunteer group called “Tatalon Women’s Association” or TAWA, whom the public can coordinate with for their donations.

The association still appealed for food and cash donations, according to its latest post on Monday, July 18.

Members of TAWA also shared an update that they were able to serve lunch to flood-stricken residents so far.

“Kasalukuyan pong nagluluto na ang mga myembro ng Tatalon Women’s Association ng Tinola ngayong tanghalian para pakainin ang ilan pa lamang na residenteng binaha sa isang area ng Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City,” the post reads.

“Tuloy-tuloy itong ilulunsad sa iba’t ibang area pa ng Tatalon. Maraming Salamat sa mga tulong na dumating sa amin,” it added.

Details of the donation channels were also provided in the post.

Based on reports, several areas in Metro Manila were hit by flash floods over the weekend.

Residents of Barangay Tatalon were among the communities affected by chest-deep floodwaters.

Photos of their situation were also reported by CNN Philippines on July 17.

Chest-deep floods have hit Brgy. Tatalon, Quezon City. Some residents were rescued, brought to higher ground. 📸 Dimple Paz pic.twitter.com/FcaON43DDU — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) July 16, 2022

The heavy rain over the weekend was caused by thunderstorm activities, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

“Kahapon po ay may mga naganap na thunderstorm activity, hindi lamang dito sa Metro Manila, kung ‘di maging sa mga ilang karatig na lalawigan sa Central and Southern Luzon area,” PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez was quoted by a report as saying on Sunday.