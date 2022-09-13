From street to school: Teachers initiate ‘classroom pantry’ for hungry students

Several teachers took the community pantries from the streets to their classrooms to help needy students.

Inspired by Ana Patricia Non‘s Maginhawa pantry, teachers installed a small food bank containing biscuits, chips and sweets for their students.

Aside from snacks, a teacher from Malabon City has also included school supplies in their pantry.

Educators noted that the initiative teaches students the value of giving.

“Since August 22 up to date, nagsimula sa empty basket hanggang ngayon day 9 na puno at araw araw na napapalitan. Hindi lang ang talino at husay ang pinapanday sa Calsci, maging ang pusong may saysay at PUSONG MAPAGBIGAY,” a teacher said sharing that the snacks in their pantry were from students who have the capacity to give.

Another teacher also urged the public to teach their children the importance of giving and sharing.

“Lets encourage and teach our children the value of giving and sharing dahil hindi lahat tayo pantay pantay ang estado sa lipunan,” an educator from Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija said.

Call to fight malnutrition

The private sector and business groups have called on the Marcos administration to solve children’s undernutrition, which had led to students’ underwhelming performance in schools.

“Child malnutrition caused by poverty leads to poor learning. Poor learning leads to poverty, and poverty leads to malnutrition. It’s a vicious cycle that affects at least 26 million Filipinos. We need to stop it now,” said Philippine Business for Education (PBSP) President Chito Salazar.

The Philippines also ranked 68th out of 116 countries worldwide in 2021 with a high prevalence of hunger based on the Global Hunger Index, PBSP Executive Director Elvin Uy said.

