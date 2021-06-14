Pandemic forces Baclaran coffee shop to close permanently

A cause-oriented coffee shop will quit operations next month due to a steep downturn in customer foot traffic from COVID-19.

The closure will come in July after the Sinirangan Coffee Shop said the pandemic and restrictions have taken a toll on the business.

Located near the base of the Carillon Tower in Baclaran Church, its five-year operation helped fund the parish church’s charitable projects.

Unfortunately, the pandemic and the restrictions that followed hit hard the business, forcing its permanent shutdown.

“With our closing in July 2021, we are asking for your support in purchasing our equipment,” they said on their Facebook page.

“Even if we want to sell it individually, it would be more helpful if they could be bought all together,” the post added.