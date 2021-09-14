‘Ok’: Vico Sotto’s two-letter tweet launched a thousand retweets

“Ok”

This was the caption of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto who posted “before” and “after” photos from traffic footage showing areas in and near Rosario Bridge located along Ortigas Avenue.

He also showed a glimpse of a bright Floodway Bridge.

Street lights were installed in the busy areas to prevent road accidents and ensure the safety of commuters at nighttime.

His caption, meanwhile, amused his followers who asked if he was “okay.”

“Mayor, kaya pa ba today,” a Twitter user commented on his post.

“Ok pa naman,” Sotto answered.

“Kayo po ba ok lang?” another Twitter user asked in response to his post.

“Ok,” the city chief said with a thumbs-up emoji.

The mayor’s two-letter tweet has since gone viral on the microblogging platform with over 30,400 likes, more than 1,300 quote tweets and more than 780 retweets as of this writing.

“OK,” apart from expressing satisfaction, is also the city’s term for “Oplan Kaayusan,” an initiative launched earlier this year that aims to fix infrastructures and help promote order and public safety.

“Sa ilalim ng programang ito, magiging OK na OK sa Pasig dahil kada linggo ay magkaroon ng schedule ng pag-aayos ng mga kalsada sa ating lungsod!” a post by Pasig City Public Information Office reads on Facebook.

The initiative focuses on the following: LED street lights, road repairs, thermoplastic application, drainage declogging, repair of manhole covers, repainting of walls, trimming of tree branches, bundling of wires and/or removal of dead wires.

“Kung magiging mas maliwanag ang mga ilaw sa daan kapag gabi dahil sa paggamit o pagpalit ng LED street lights, posibleng mabawasan ang insidente ng nakawan. Kung maayos ang manhole covers, maiiwasan ang posibleng aksidente sa daan, at marami pang iba,” the city’s PIO continued.