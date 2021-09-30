From Espacio to Emperador: Madrid skyscraper owned by Filipino tycoon gets name change

First, it was Jollibee. Now, it’s Emperador.

The country’s first brandy label has its Spain headquarters named after it, years after it was bought by brandy billionaire Andrew Tan.

In a Facebook post, Emperador Brandy announced that Torre Espacio (or Space Tower in Spanish) is now called “Torre Emperador” or Torre Emperador Castellana.

The skyscraper in Madrid serves as the home of the brandy’s corporate headquarters in Spain, as well as the embassies of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

It also houses the Spanish Banking Association.

Tan bought it in 2015 “in his personal capacity and remains as a private investment of his family.”

Emperador Inc., the liquor company that he chairs, previously said that it is not involved in the acquisition.

The skyscraper was featured on the Discovery Channel’s “Build It Bigger” series in 2006 due to its unique form and shape.

It was designed by late American architect Henry N. Cobb.

According to Skyscraper Center, the tower is the fourth tallest building in Spain.

Meanwhile, Pinoys lauded its name change that echoes a distinct Filipino brand.

“Grabe naman, may pa tore na ang Empi hahaha, ‘kaw na!” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Woww… Empi lang malakas,” another online user said.

“Big time talaga ang Emperador hahaha, may sarili ng torre!” a different Filipino exclaimed.

Last week, another Pinoy brand made opened its first branch in Spain in its continuous bid to make global milestones.

Homegrown fast food giant Jollibee on September 23 opened its branch in Calle Arenal, Puerta del Sol in Madrid.

Its presence in Spain made Filipinos quipped of a “reverse colonization” as the Philippines used to be a colony of the European country for more than 300 years.