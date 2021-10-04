More than a woman in logo: Pampanga’s Best matriarch dies at 84

The woman in the logo of the Philippines’ iconic brand Pampanga’s Best, Leticia Lolita Olalia Hizon, passed away last October 2. She was 84.

The death of Hizon, also known as “Apung Lolet,” was announced on the Facebook page of the famous food brand.

Reports said Apung Lolet, who is known for her famous sweetened meat or tocino, died of renal failure.

She is remembered by her loved ones as more than just a woman in the logo. For them, she is “the epitome of beauty, strength, generosity, faith in the Lord, and love for family.”

The matriarch left behind her husband, Angelo Hizon Jr., their 12 children, 61 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, thousands of employees, and countless friends

“The woman in the logo of the Philippines’ iconic brand has joined our Creator. Her smile, charisma, and love for people has made a mark in the food industry. Her original Tocino remains the top food choice of every Filipino,” the caption of the brand’s Facebook post read.

“Thank you, Apung Lolet! You lived a best life!,” it added.

Apung Lolet is also a philanthropist in her community. She previously served San Fernando and Bacolor.

Aside from this, her contribution to the Philippine economy and food industry because of her popular tocino was also remembered.

“As the founder of Pampanga’s Best and the one who formulated the original Tocino, her contribution to the Philippine economy is immeasurable. Likewise, her influence on Filipino cuisine cannot be overstated,” the post read.

“Our loss is heaven’s gain. Although we will miss her perpetually, her legacy lives on. Apung Lolet always said that the success of Pampanga’s Best has been because of Divine Providence. We continue to trust in God’s sovereign plan, and express our utmost gratitude for lending us His amazing gift: our Apung Lolet,” it added.

The Facebook post was also posted by Apung Lolet’s daughter and Pampanga’s Best board director Angelica Hizon Pierson, who likewise mourned her mother’s death.