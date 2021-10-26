PAGASA’s announcement, support for Kylie Padilla make ‘Amihan’ trend on Twitter PH

Kylie Padilla’s fans made the word “Amihan” trend on Twitter as they cheer for her on the same time the state weather bureau announced the onset of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” season in the country.

Amihan is the name of Padilla’s character in the 2016 reboot of GMA’s “Encantadia” fantasy series which was first released in 2005.

Her character is one of the four Sang’gres or Royal Blood Fairies, the main cast of the long-running TV show.

As her namesake, Amihan is the keeper of the gemstone of air.

Padilla’s fans brought up the fictional character’s name again as they express their support for the actress following her tell-all interview with Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho last Sunday, October 24.

They described Padilla’s answers in the interview as “queen-like” and likened it to Amihan.

“Remember when Reyna Amihan said ‘Paalam aking buhay’ when she was about to sacrifice her life for Encantadia, I felt that. She was really a Queen. And tonight Kylie proved that she is indeed Reyna Amihan in real life. Ivo Live Sang’re Amihan! Ivo Live Kylie!” one user said.

Another fan shared video clips that showed scenes on how Amihan sacrificed herself for Encantadia.

Kylie: I suffered in silence.

Also Amihan :😭 pic.twitter.com/g5G7ukmtzI — Hidylyn 🌻 (@hidyyyyyyy) October 24, 2021

Padilla left the show in 2017 due to her pregnancy.

She also apologized to the production team and to her fans for her departure in a blog entry.

On Sunday, Padilla addressed the allegations of estranged husband Aljur Abrenica that she cheated on him first.

“While we were formally married, I never had any extramarital relationships with other men. That is my truth and that’s what they keep throwing at me,” she said.

The 28-year-old actress also shared that she “suffered in silence” because she wants to be the better person to others.

“I suffered in silence because I don’t think I needed to display that on social media. Ayoko man maging influencer or role model, people can see what I’m doing,” Padilla said.

Start of Amihan

Meanwhile, PAGASA on Monday released an advisory announcing the start of the Northeast Monsoon season in the country.

Coincidentally, Northeast Monsoon also happened to be called “Amihan” in Filipino.

“For the past several days, strong to gale-force northeasterly winds have prevailed over Northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia and enhanced by passing of low- pressure areas (LPAs),” PAGASA said.

“Moreover, gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon has been observed. These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of Northeast (NE) Monsoon (Amihan) season in the country,” it added.

The bureau also advised the public of the effects of the ongoing La Niña.

“Meanwhile, with the on-going La Nina, NE monsoon rainfall may be enhanced that could trigger floods, flash floods, and rain-induced landslides over susceptible areas. Therefore, all concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events,” PAGASA said.

Amid these developments, science page Philippine Weather System/Pacific Storm Update caught up with the timing of the monsoon’s arrival and the support trend for Padilla.

It referenced the actress’ popular role when it announced PAGASA’s advisory to its followers.

“Opisyal nang idineklara ng PAGASA ang panahon ng pag-iral ng Northeast Monsoon o Amihan kaya asahan na ang paglamig ng panahon lalo na pagsapit ng gabi hanggang sa madaling araw lalo na sa #Luzon,” its post read.

Padilla’s home network likewise used her “Encantadia” character in announcing the onset of northeast monsoon on social media.

“Parang ibang amihan ito….” GMA Public affairs wrote on the caption on Tuesday.

Parang ibang Amihan ito… PAGASA announces onset of Amihan season: https://t.co/CnHLek7U75 pic.twitter.com/Ha8DrNWKoz — GMA Public Affairs (@GMA_PA) October 26, 2021

