Statements of Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla on marital issue inspire Spotify playlists

The statements of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla about their highly publicized split have been transformed into Spotify playlists.

Content creator AI Gentrix curated the song titles according to recent statements of Abrenica and Padilla on their marital issue.

Gentrix initially released these playlists on his account.

These were later posted by PGAG, a Filipino version of the 9GAG entertainment website on its Facebook page.

The page’s content creator made the “Aljur Abrenica” playlist on October 22 after Abrenica released a lengthy post addressed to his former wife.

“Breaking silence…Spotify playlist ng announcement ni Aljur Abrenica,” PGAG wrote.

The playlist named after Abrenica has nine hours and 13 minutes worth of songs to stream. It featured his photo.

The song titles were also carefully curated according to the words of Abrenica’s Facebook post on October 19.

It even included songs with punctuation marks as their titles.

The controversial post had since been deleted from the actor’s Facebook page.

On the other hand, PGAG shared Gentrix’s “Kylie Padilla” playlist on Monday, a day after the actress was interviewed on GMA’s “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.”

The playlist included Kylie’s photo and contained song titles carefully curated according to the words Padilla expressed about her estranged husband during the KMJS interview.

“Breaking her silence…Spotify playlist ng #KMJS interview ni Kylie Padilla,” PGAG said.

This list has more songs to listen to—at least 16 hours and 47 minutes worth of streaming time.

Part of it read:

“While we were formally married, I never had any extramarital relationships with other men. That is my truth and that’s what they keep throwing at me. Kung ginawa ko, I would say ‘I’m sorry.’ Pero hindi eh. Paano ako aamin sa bagay na hindi ko naman ginawa? Ang hirap noon.”

In the video interview, which could still be accessed on KMJS’s social media pages, Padilla also defended AJ Raval, a rising actress who is rumored to be dating her former husband.

“I wanted to talk to her, to help her out on how to handle it para maiwasan lang yung nangyari ngayon. But my help is not being asked so I will not give it,” she said.

‘Love of my life’

In a press conference for his film “Manipula,” Abrenica said that Padilla “was the love of his life.”

“I can still say na she was the love of my life. Talagang minahal ko ’yung babaeng ’yon. And I valued our family more than anything. So I was really affected nu’ng nangyari yon. And in respect, sana, di ba, pamilya ko pa rin sila. May pagkakamali din ako,” he was quoted as saying.

The actor also stated his reason for suddenly releasing a statement where he alleged Padilla cheated first.

“The reason why na nagawa ko ’yun out of impulse. I felt like nasadsad na’ko. Lubog na ko. Nabugbog na ’ko,” Abrenica was quoted as saying.