Viral: Mock email of newbie’s Christmas party complaint to Tulfo, KMJS, DOLE

A mock draft email about a new hire writing to “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho” and the labor department about company Christmas parties went viral on Facebook.

Filipino digital company PGAG posted a picture that featured a draft email complaining about new hires being forced to perform at their company Christmas party. It reads:

Ma’am/Sir,

Ako po ay dumudulog sa inyong opisina para ireklamo ang aking kompanya sa kadalhinang ako po ay pinipilit nilang magperform sa Christmas Party.

Wala po akong talent at ayoko pong mapahiya.



Sana po ay ako ay inyong matulungan.



Maraming salamat po!



Lubos na gumagalang,

New hire employee (probi, hindi pa regular)



The post has amassed a whopping number of 45,000 pure laughing reactions, 9,600 shares and 2,000 comments so far.

“Wala kasing pilitan, pls [please],” PGAG said on its caption.

PGAG also amused Filipinos with its follow-up comments below.

“Sasayaw pa ako ta’s ‘di naman ako mananalo sa raffle, hmp,” it commented, referring to company raffles thrown at Christmas parties.

“Akala ko ba company ‘tong pinasukan ko? Bakit need ng ASAP performance???” PGAG exclaimed in another comment, referencing ABS-CBN’s longest-running variety show full of singing and dancing.

It has become a tradition for some companies to require their new hires to perform during Christmas parties. These can either be a song or dance number or other performance showcasing their talents.

While its exact origins cannot be traced, the office tradition has become ingrained into the working life of Filipinos — so much so that content about the phenomenon has been written about it.

